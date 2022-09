Former SocDem party treasurer gets prison sentence

Former SocDem party treasurer gets prison sentence. The Bucharest Court sentenced, on September 5, the former treasurer of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Mircea Drăghici, to six years in prison for using the subsidies received by the party from the state budget in his own interest and for embezzlement, Agerpres reported. Drăghici reportedly (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]