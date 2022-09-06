Czech Presidency of Council of EU puts Romania's Schengen membership on agenda

Czech Presidency of Council of EU puts Romania's Schengen membership on agenda. The Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU summoned the interior ministers from Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia, on September 13, in Prague, to tackle the three countries' accession to Schengen, Romanian MEP Rareș Bogdan announced. "Czech deputy prime minister Vit Rakušan, also minister of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]