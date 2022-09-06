Serinus Energy suspends drilling at one of its exploration wells in Romania

Serinus Energy suspends drilling at one of its exploration wells in Romania. Jersey-based Serinus Energy, controlled by Polish investors, will suspend exploration at the Canar-1 exploration well in the northwestern Romanian basin Carei, about 4 km west of the company's Moftinu gas plant, due to insufficient gas resources, The drilling rig will mobilize to the Moftinu (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]