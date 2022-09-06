Number of tourists hosted by RO seaside hotels down 5% YoY in June-July

Number of tourists hosted by RO seaside hotels down 5% YoY in June-July. Nearly 500,000 tourists were hosted by accommodation structures on the Romanian seaside in the first two months of this season (June and July), 5% fewer compared to the same period last year, according to the data of the statistics office INS. The decline is much lower than the hotel owners’ (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]