Austria’s Enery Power Holding Buys Jade Power Trust’s Renewable Energy Projects in Romania for EUR71M

Austria’s Enery Power Holding Buys Jade Power Trust’s Renewable Energy Projects in Romania for EUR71M. Austria’s Enery Power Holding, also present on the energy markets of Czechia, Slovakia and Bulgaria, signed an agreement to buy the renewable energy project portfolio owned by Canada’s Jade Power Trust in Romania, for EUR71 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]