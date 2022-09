Poland’s Inovo VC Wants to Invest 10-20% of EUR100M Fund in Romanian tech startups

Poland's Inovo VC, now raising capital for its third fund totally worth EUR100 million, plans to invest around 10-20% of this sum in tech startups of Romania.