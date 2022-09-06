Safetech Innovations posts revenues of 15.3 million lei and 2.6 million lei in net profit in the first half of 2022



Safetech Innovations (BVB: SAFE), a Romanian cybersecurity company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posts total operating revenue of 15.3 million lei in the first half of 2022, a 16% increase compared to the same period last year and a net profit of 2.6 million lei,... (...)