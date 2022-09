Romania’s Hotel Market Set to Add Almost 20 Four and Five-Star Units by Late 2023

Romania’s Hotel Market Set to Add Almost 20 Four and Five-Star Units by Late 2023. Romania’s hotel market is expanding further and by 2023, 18 new hotels will be opened in Bucharest and countrywide, in line with the Real Estate “Romanian Hotel Market” report by Crosspoint Real Estate. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]