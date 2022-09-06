Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomats kicks of under the theme “Romania’s diplomatic response to changes in the geostrategic reality”



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organizes Tuesday through Thursday the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomats (RADR 2022) under the theme “Romania’s diplomatic response to changes in the geostrategic reality”. President Iohannis urge Romanian diplomats to actively continue the steps to achieve (...)