PM Ciuca: France and Germany support Romania’s bid to join the Schengen Area

PM Ciuca: France and Germany support Romania’s bid to join the Schengen Area. On Monday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca thanked France and Germany for supporting Romania’s bid to join the Schengen Area, noting that “it seems that the two countries are Romania’s supporters” in this process. The head of the Executive attended the Grand Matinal Digital event, organized by the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]