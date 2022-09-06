Made by & for Ukrainians: ‘UA School’ in Cluj opens for over 200 Ukrainian refugee children, pleads for support



In February 2022, a vile military invasion that caused the worst atrocities in Europe since World War II began in Ukraine, killing thousands of innocent civilians and pushing families to forcedly seek refuge in its neighboring countries, like Poland, Hungary, and Romania. Around a month later, (...)