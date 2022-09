123Credit.ro Platform Raises EUR3M Via Private Equity Fund Omnia Capital In Second Funding Round

123Credit.ro Platform Raises EUR3M Via Private Equity Fund Omnia Capital In Second Funding Round. The 123Credit.ro platform, which eases the access to personal, consumer and mortgage loans and was launched in early 2022, has raised EUR3 million through private equity fund Omnia Capital, in a second funding round. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]