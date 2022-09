Auto Parts Maker Aptiv Seeks to Hire 200 People at Ineu Plant

Auto parts manufacturer Aptiv Technology Services & Solutions, the former Delphi Packard Romania, currently has 200 jobs available at its plant of Ineu (Arad County), as per data on the website of Arad Employment Agency. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]