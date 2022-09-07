Austria's Enery pays EUR 71 mln for 81MW green power portfolio in Romania

Austria's Enery pays EUR 71 mln for 81MW green power portfolio in Romania. Austrian company Enery Power Holding, already present on the energy market in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria, signed an agreement to acquire the portfolio of renewable energy projects owned by Canadian Jade Power Trust in Romania for a total price of EUR 71 mln. The portfolio has a (...)