Uniqua’s Romanian subsidiary may acquire small-sized player Garanta

Uniqua’s Romanian subsidiary may acquire small-sized player Garanta. Uniqa Asigurari, the subsidiary of Austrian insurance group Uniqa, is reportedly in talks to take over Garanta Asigurari - another small-sized player controlled by Swiss-Greek businessman Jean Valvis and Posta Romana, according to Economica.net, quoting sources familiar with the negotiations. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]