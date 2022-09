Polish Inovo VC fund earmarks EUR 10-20 mln to Romanian startups

Polish Inovo VC fund earmarks EUR 10-20 mln to Romanian startups. Inovo VC, a manager of venture capital funds from Poland, plans to invest about 10-20% of its third fund, seen at EUR 100 mln, in Romanian technology startups, according to Ziarul Financiar daily. The Polish investment fund aims to finance 3-5 technology startups in Romania. Some 60% of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]