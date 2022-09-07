Blue Air outsources domestic routes to Air Connect starting September 12
Sep 7, 2022
Blue Air outsources domestic routes to Air Connect starting September 12.
Just before announcing its decision to suspend operations for almost a week, Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air said that starting September 12, it will outsource part of its routes (both domestic and international) to independent company Air Connect under a code-sharing arrangement. Blue Air (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]