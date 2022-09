Ascendia Switches to RON473,600 Losses in 1H/2022

Ascendia Switches to RON473,600 Losses in 1H/2022. Romanian e-learning company Ascendia reported losses of RON473,588 in the first half of 2022, from net profit of RON182,300 in 1H.2021, amid RON1.4 million turnover, up 68%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]