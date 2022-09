Claudiu Aron, Alpin 2003 Owner, Wants to Build 120-Apartment Hotel in Olimp

Claudiu Aron, Alpin 2003 Owner, Wants to Build 120-Apartment Hotel in Olimp. Businessman Claudiu Aron, owner of Alpin 2003 company managing hotel compound Alpin Resort Hotel, one of the largest tourism players in Poiana Brasov resort, plans to build a 120-apartment aparthotel in Romanian seaside resort (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]