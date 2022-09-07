In a 46-hour game jam, developers of any age will be challenged to create video games inspired by Romanian mythology



In a 46-hour game jam, developers of any age will be challenged to create video games inspired by Romanian mythology.

At the Tales of Us Game Jam Romania, Prâslea cel Vonic și Ileana Consânzeana will become the main characters of video games Mythology and gaming will intersect at the Tales of Us Game Jam, an event that will bring together game developers who want to make their mark by creating... The post In a (...)