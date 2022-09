Elian Solutions, Part of Bittnet Group, Sees Turnover Double in 1H/2022, To RON5.5M

Elian Solutions, Part of Bittnet Group, Sees Turnover Double in 1H/2022, To RON5.5M. Elian Solutions, part of Bittnet group, a provider of ERP business solutions, doubled its revenues in the first half of this year, to RON5.49 million, ending the year half with RON859,000 gross profit. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]