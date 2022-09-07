Romanian politicians criticize Blue Air and each other for cancelled flights
Sep 7, 2022
Romanian politicians criticize Blue Air and each other for cancelled flights.
Low-cost airline Blue Air's decision to suddenly cancel its flights out of Romania for almost a week has sparked reactions from across the political spectrum. While some criticize the company for stranding its passengers, others argue that the Government mismanaged the situation from the start, (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]