PM Ciuca: 2,098 Romanians affected by the cancellation of Blue Air flights turned to the consular services. TAROM announces that it will make every effort to help Romanians affected by the operator



PM Ciuca: 2,098 Romanians affected by the cancellation of Blue Air flights turned to the consular services. TAROM announces that it will make every effort to help Romanians affected by the operator.

As many as 2,098 Romanian citizens affected by the cancellation of Blue Air flights turned to the consular services, according to the data received, on Wednesday morning, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, specifying that all line ministries and (...)