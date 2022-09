BlackCab Expands Into Iasi; Eyes Markets In Brasov, Sibiu, Craiova By End-2022

BlackCab Expands Into Iasi; Eyes Markets In Brasov, Sibiu, Craiova By End-2022. Transportation company BlackCab has expanded into the Romanian north-eastern city of Iasi since Monday (Sept 5) and plans to tap into the markets of the cities of Brasov, Sibiu and Craiova until the end of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]