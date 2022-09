Wizz Air Adds Five Aircrafts To Its Bucharest Base; Increases Operational Capacity On Four Other Airports



Low-cost airline Wizz Air on Wednesday (Sept 7) said it would add five aircrafts to its base in capital city Bucharest and increase the operational capacity on four other airports, in Bacau, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi and Sibiu, respectively.