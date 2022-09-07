European Commission And European Investment Bank Sign Agreement On Public Sector Loan Facility

European Commission And European Investment Bank Sign Agreement On Public Sector Loan Facility. The European Commission and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have signed the agreement on the Public Sector Loan Facility, the third pillar of the Just Transition Mechanism. The facility will finance public investments in the regions most affected by Europe’s transition to a climate-neutral (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]