Statistics Board Reconfirms Romania’s 5.8% GDP Growth In 1H/2022

Statistics Board Reconfirms Romania’s 5.8% GDP Growth In 1H/2022. Romania’s statistics board INS has reconfirmed the country’s economic growth at 5.8% both in unadjusted data and in seasonally adjusted data for the first half of 2022 as compared with the same period in 2021, in line with provisional (1) estimates released on Wednesday (September (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]