Romanian audiobook & ebook streaming platform Voxa raises EUR 0.6 mln through SeedBlink

Romanian audiobook & ebook streaming platform Voxa raises EUR 0.6 mln through SeedBlink. Voxa, a leading Romanian streaming platform for audiobooks and ebooks, announced on September 7 that it completed the second round of funding through the investment platform SeedBlink, raising EUR 621,000. The company, launched less than a year ago, reached a market capitalization of EUR 6.5 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]