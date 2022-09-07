Polish Foreign Affairs Minister in Bucharest: We are facing a key-moment in this part of Europe’s history



Polish Foreign Affairs Minister in Bucharest: We are facing a key-moment in this part of Europe’s history.

The countries on NATO’s Eastern flank are currently facing a key-moment in this part of Europe’s history, the Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zbigniew Rau, told a press conference he held jointly with his Romanian counterpart, Bogdan Aurescu. In referring to the bilateral relation between the (...)