Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection Hotel Reaches Over 50% Average Occupancy Rate In 1st Year Of Activity

Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection Hotel Reaches Over 50% Average Occupancy Rate In 1st Year Of Activity. The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection Hotel included in the portfolio of Lithuania’s Apex Alliance Group, recorded an average occupancy rate of over 50% in its first year of activity, as per data released by company officials on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]