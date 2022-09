CBRE: Online Sales Account For 15% Of Overall Purchases In Retail Sector In CEE Region

CBRE: Online Sales Account For 15% Of Overall Purchases In Retail Sector In CEE Region. Over the last five years, the share of online sales in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) grew by nine pp to 15%, and in four years' time is bound to amount to 20% – according to forecasts by real estate consulting firm CBRE.