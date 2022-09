La Fantana Invests EUR2M In Automated Bottling Line At Talmaciu Plant

La Fantana Invests EUR2M In Automated Bottling Line At Talmaciu Plant. La Fantana, a local supplier of bottled water for water coolers to companies, held by Swedish investment fund Oresa Ventures and Romanian entrepreneur Cristian Amza, said it invested EUR2 million in an automated bottling line within the plant at Talmaciu (Sibiu (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]