Blue Air pledges to resume flights after settling debt owed to RO state

Blue Air pledges to resume flights after settling debt owed to RO state. Romanian airline ​Blue Air, which previously said it was suspending flights for a week after its bank accounts were blocked by the state environment agency, announced it would do "everything possible" to resume operations after it rescheduled its debt, according to company representatives. "We (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]