Wine Maker Crama Liliac Expects 10% Turnover Growth in 2022 YOY. Romanian wine producer Crama Liliac, owned by amb Wine Company, expects turnover to rise 10% this year, after 2021 was the best year for the company, bringing EUR1.7 million turnover, said Miron Radic, Crama Liliac CEO. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]