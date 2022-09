Romania's largest e-tailer eMAG ends FY2022 with losses

Romania's largest e-tailer eMAG ends FY2022 with losses. The eMAG group, one of the main players in the online retail market in the region, ended on March 31, the financial year 2022 with a loss from operations of USD 34 mln compared to a profit of USD 80 mln in the previous year, according to the annual report of the Prosus group, the majority (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]