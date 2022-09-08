Romanian military ship damaged by naval mine it was sent to defuseA Romanian military dredger was damaged after it hit the naval mine it was sent to defuse. The ship, “Lieutenant Dimitrie Nicolescu,” left the port of Constanța on Thursday, September 8, to carry out its mission of defusing a naval mine discovered by another ship approximately 46km northeast of (...)
Turkish Coast Guard Commandant on working visit to Romanian Border PoliceTurkish Coast Guard Commandant, Rear Admiral (UH) Ahmet Kendir paid a working visit to the Romanian Border Police, as well as to the Constanta Coast Guard, between September 6-9, on the occasion of the High Level Bilateral Meeting between the leadership of the General Border Police Inspectorate (...)
BCR to allow cash withdrawals in euro at its ATMs in RomaniaBanca Comercială Română (BCR), Romania’s second-largest bank, will allow its customers to make withdrawals in euros at its ATMs in Romania. The new function will be available starting this month, and roughly 100 ATMs in Bucharest and other large cities will allow euro withdrawals in the initial (...)