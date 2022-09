Fressnapf Wants to Open 100 Units in Romania

Fressnapf Wants to Open 100 Units in Romania. Fressnapf, Europe’s leading company on the pet food and accessories market, has opened one of its first stores in Romania, in Bucharest in Drumul Taberelor shopping center. The company plans to open, by end-2022, another 14 stores countrywide and on the long term it sees the potential of opening (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]