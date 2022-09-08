Romania's tennis star Simona Halep to divorce husband less than a year after marrying
Sep 8, 2022
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep will divorce her husband, billionaire Toni Iuruc, less than a year after their civil marriage. Both Halep and Iuruc agreed to the divorce, which will be completed before a notary this week. The two will not be splitting any assets, following an agreement (...)
