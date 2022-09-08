CBRE: The online channel covers 15% of all retail purchasing in CEE, and in 4 years’ time it will cover one-fifth



CBRE: The online channel covers 15% of all retail purchasing in CEE, and in 4 years’ time it will cover one-fifth.

Romania ranks first in the CEE in consumer spending for food in physical stores The boundary between online and offline shopping is becoming increasingly vague. There is an evident retail trade trend towards the omnichannel, i.e., combining various sales channels tailored to the consumer’s (...)