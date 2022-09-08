Low Carbon partners Rezolv Energy to deliver one of Europe’s highest capacity wind farms

Low Carbon partners Rezolv Energy to deliver one of Europe’s highest capacity wind farms. Low Carbon has announced that it is collaborating with Rezolv Energy, an independent clean energy power producer focused on sustainable power in Central and South Eastern Europe, to deliver a 450MW onshore wind farm in Romania. The deal represents one of the renewable energy investment (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]