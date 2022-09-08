Râmnicu Sărat Memorial: Former communist prison in RO to undergo EUR 9 mln refurbishment
Sep 8, 2022
The request for EUR 9 million in funding for the refurbishment of the Râmnicu Sărat Memorial, a former communist prison listed as a historical monument, has been approved, the Institute for the Investigation of Communist Crimes in Romania announced. The funding, granted through the National (...)
