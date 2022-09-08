Bucharest Forum. PM Ciuca: We must invest in significant policies to integrate Ukrainian refugees. President Iohannis: In these difficult times, it is particularly important that Europe remains united



Bucharest Forum. PM Ciuca: We must invest in significant policies to integrate Ukrainian refugees. President Iohannis: In these difficult times, it is particularly important that Europe remains united.

Romania, as a country that receives refugees, must invest in significant policies for the integration of Ukrainian refugees, is shown in a message sent by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca at “The Bucharest Forum – Towards a Common European Platform for Refugee Inclusion”, an event organized by the (...)