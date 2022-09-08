 
Romaniapress.com

September 8, 2022

Russia expels Romanian diplomat after similar decision in Bucharest in August
Sep 8, 2022

Russia expels Romanian diplomat after similar decision in Bucharest in August.

The Russian Federation has declared a member of Romania's Embassy in Moscow a persona non grata, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced. MAE described the move as a response to Romania's August 2022 decision to expel a diplomat from the Russian Embassy in Bucharest. At the time, MAE (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian military ship damaged by naval mine it was sent to defuse A Romanian military dredger was damaged after it hit the naval mine it was sent to defuse. The ship, “Lieutenant Dimitrie Nicolescu,” left the port of Constanța on Thursday, September 8, to carry out its mission of defusing a naval mine discovered by another ship approximately 46km northeast of (...)

Luxembourg's Benjamin Kruithof wins cello final of 2022 Enescu Competition in Romania Benjamin Kruithof, a young musician from Luxembourg, won the top prize of the Cello Section of the 2022 George Enescu International Competition. In the final, he performed the Cello Concerto in B minor Op. 104 by Dvořák, accompanied by the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Tito (...)

Turkish Coast Guard Commandant on working visit to Romanian Border Police Turkish Coast Guard Commandant, Rear Admiral (UH) Ahmet Kendir paid a working visit to the Romanian Border Police, as well as to the Constanta Coast Guard, between September 6-9, on the occasion of the High Level Bilateral Meeting between the leadership of the General Border Police Inspectorate (...)

Energy Minister Popescu: Romania, Bulgaria will join forces for winter energy supply Romania and Bulgaria will join forces to prepare for winter in terms of energy supply, Romanian Energy minister Virgil Popescu wrote on Facebook on Friday. “Today I am at the works of the Energy Council, which is taking place in Brussels. On this occasion, I had a bilateral meeting with... The (...)

Messages of condolence from Bucharest at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Flag lowered to half-mast at British Embassy in Bucharest: Queen was the very spirit of Great Britain President Iohannis: Reign of Queen Elizabeth II shaped modern history, Romanians are with the British people and the Royal Family President Klaus Iohannis sent, on Thursday, a message of condolence on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, stating that the reign of the British monarch represents “an (...)

President Iohannis to moderate one of the Education Summit sessions, on UN General Assembly sidelines On September 16-19, on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the 77th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, the Transforming Education Summit will take place, during which President Klaus Iohannis will moderate one of the sessions, presidential counselor Ligia Deca (...)

BCR to allow cash withdrawals in euro at its ATMs in Romania Banca Comercială Română (BCR), Romania’s second-largest bank, will allow its customers to make withdrawals in euros at its ATMs in Romania. The new function will be available starting this month, and roughly 100 ATMs in Bucharest and other large cities will allow euro withdrawals in the initial (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |