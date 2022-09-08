Bucharest events: Baby Boom Show, the biggest fair dedicated to future mothers, features 250 brands

Bucharest events: Baby Boom Show, the biggest fair dedicated to future mothers, features 250 brands. The fall edition of Baby Boom Show, the largest fair dedicated to expecting mothers and children up to the age of 7 will take place between September 8 and 11 at Romexpo, in northern Bucharest. Over 250 brands will offer special deals for their products during the event. "This autumn's edition (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]