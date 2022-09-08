The Marmorosch Bucharest reaches over 80% occupancy rate one year after opening

The Marmorosch Bucharest reaches over 80% occupancy rate one year after opening. The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection, a 5-star hotel located in a historic building next to the Romanian National Bank's headquarters, says it has reached over 80% occupancy rate in the last months. The hotel owned by the Lithuanian group Apex Alliance was officially inaugurated in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]