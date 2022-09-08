Nuclearelectrica Benefits From The Issuer Market Maker Services Provided By Wood & Company Financial Services
Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), listed on the Bucharest Stick Exchange since 2013, benefits starting with September 7 from the Issuer Market Maker (IMM) services provided by Wood & Company Financial (...)
