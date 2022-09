Cronos Med Group Invests EUR700,000 In Acquiring Clinic In Iasi; Seeks Expansion Into Other Cities

Cronos Med Group Invests EUR700,000 In Acquiring Clinic In Iasi; Seeks Expansion Into Other Cities. Cronos Med Group, a plastic surgery and medical aesthetics chain founded by physician Constantin Stan, has invested EUR700,000 in acquiring a new clinic, in north-eastern city of Iasi. The move is part of the Group's plan to expand into more (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]