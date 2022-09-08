Norofert Net Profit Up 11.6% To RON5.7M, Turnover Up 50.5% To RON29.9M YoY In 1H/2022

Norofert Net Profit Up 11.6% To RON5.7M, Turnover Up 50.5% To RON29.9M YoY In 1H/2022. Norofert Group (NRF.RO), a leading Romanian producer of organic agricultural products, on Thursday said it ended the first half of 2022 with a net profit of RON5.7 million, up 11.6% on the year, and a turnover of RON29.9 million, up 50.5% on the year, as per data from the company’s half-year (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]