Net Investments in Romania Down 0.8% in 1H/2022 To EUR57.2B

Net Investments in Romania Down 0.8% in 1H/2022 To EUR57.2B. Net investments in Romania’s economy in the first half of 2022 went down by 0.8%, to RON57.2 billion, amid the decline of the other expenses category, by 15.4%, and of the machinery segment, by 4.6%, while investments in new constructions increased by 3.3%, in line with data from the country’s (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]