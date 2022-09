Romania Trade Gap Hits EUR18.7B in Jan-July 2022, Up EUR5.8B YOY

Romania Trade Gap Hits EUR18.7B in Jan-July 2022, Up EUR5.8B YOY. Romania in the first seven months of 2022 exported goods worth EUR52.6 billion, up 24%, while imports reached EUR71.4 billion, 29% more than in the year-earlier period, generating a EUR18.7 billion trade gap, up EUR5.8 billion from January-July 2021, in line with data from the country’s (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]